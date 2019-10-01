MBS Says War with Iran Would Collapse the Global Economy

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Ukraine. Saudi Arabia's MBS was interviewed by 60 minutes regarding Jamal Khashoggi and the attacks on Saudi's oil fields.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Why Are the Houthis Rejecting A Saudi Ceasefire?

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Defending Saudi Arabia

Caleb Maupin - Journalist and Political Analyst | General Assembly

Tom Luongo - Publisher of the Gold, Goats'n Guns Newsletter | Lies on Biden-Ukraine

The impeachment inquiry and the Ukraine scandal is heating up. Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff gave an interesting interpretation on the transcript of Trump's phone call with Zelensky. Geopolitical Analyst Stephen Lendman explains his view on the Democrats in this situation. Tom Luongo, the publisher of the Gold, Goats'n Guns newsletter joins the show to explain the lies involved in the Ukraine scandal.

Saudi Arabia is still dealing with the effects of the oil fields attack. Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman denied ordering the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' discusses his perspective on Saudi Arabia.

New York has been home to the world's top leaders for the past week. As the General Assembly wraps up, Caleb Maupin, a political analyst, gives us an update on what was accomplished when the leaders gathered together.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com