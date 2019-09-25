The Supreme Court Ruled Parliament Was Suspended Illegally

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan take on breaking news that UK's highest court, the Supreme Court, ruled that Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament is unlawful.

Guests:

Caleb Maupin - Journalist and Political Analyst | The UN General Assembly Off to a Rocky Start as U.S. Blocks Visas of Major Countries' Delegates

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst | UK's Supr. Court Revokes Prorogation, Big Blow to BoJo

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Biden Interfering in Ukraine, BoJo Extending Parliaments' Prorogation

Gareth Porter - Investigative Historian & Journalist | If Iran Did the Drone Strikes, How Does It Matter?

Angela Hanscom - Pediatric Therapist and Author of "Balanced and Barefoot: How Unrestricted Outdoor Play Makes for Strong, Confident, and Capable Children" | How Are Electronics Affecting Kids' Psychology?

The United Nations General Assembly is in session. All of the world's leaders have gathered to hash out global issues such as climate change. Unfortunately for some Russian delegates, their visas were blocked. Caleb Maupin, a political analyst, reports the events taking place at the UN Headquarters in New York City.

Boris Johnson has made it clear that he respects, but strongly disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling the Parliament suspension is illegal. Ian Shilling, a native of the United Kingdom and a geopolitical analyst, explains what happens next. Mark Sleboda, an international relations analyst, gives his take on the ruling.

Saudi Arabia and the United States have recruited leaders at the UN to blame Iran for the attack on Saudi's oil fields. Gareth Porter, an investigative historian, discusses his article, "Why Evidence of Iran’s Role in Attack Doesn’t Matter."

There are many ways children can spend their time these days, from electronics to sports. Author Angela Hanscom outlines the reasons parents should designate time for their children to play outside with no shoes or restrictions.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com