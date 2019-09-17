Houthis Admit Responsibility, But Pompeo Says No, It Was Iran

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan address the Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, Mike Pompeo refuses to believe it was the Houthis and blames Iran instead.

Tom Luongo - Publisher of the Gold Goats'n Guns Newsletter | The FBI vs. The Anti-War Movement

Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | What's The Fallout From the Houthi Drone Strike?

Gregory Conley - President of American Vaping Association | Is Vaping Dangerous, Or Does It Save Lives?

Ray McGovern - Former Intelligence Analyst | Houthi Drone Strikes on Saudi Oil + The CIA's Russian Spy

A federal appeals court ruled that the FBI must turn over all memos drafted about Antiwar.com's co-founders Eric Garris and Justin Raimondo following the 9/11 attacks and settle their legal fees, but the two key memos had yet to be expunged. Tom Luongo has a history with Antiwar.com and discusses the decision on Wednesday that addressed those two remaining memos.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the drone strike on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, but oddly, Mike Pompeo disagrees. Founder of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian joins the show to discuss the fallout from the Houthi drone strike. Former Intelligence Analyst Ray McGovern discusses his take on the attacks.

The vaping issue is ballooning, but many are questioning the validity of the bad press. The President of American Vaping Association Gregory Conley discusses pending legislation and the effect it can have on the community.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com