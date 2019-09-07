When Will Corporate Media Bring Back Real News?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan wrap up the week with interviews on Brexit, Epstein, Hong Kong, and the trade war. As Hurricane Dorian controls the headlines, the biggest stories are getting the cold shoulder.

Guests:

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst | Johnson's Push for Brexit Foiled in Early October

Alex Krainer - Author of "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax" | Alex Krainer Talks Bill Browder, Fusion GPS, and Devin Nunes

Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | Could We Trade Wars for Trade Wars? What Are the Consequences of Ours with China?

Michael Krieger - Founder of LibertyBlitzKrieg.com | Epstein as an Agent of Influence for Intelligence

Manila Chan - TV Reporter for RT America | Brexit, Epstein, and Hong Kong

As the week comes to an end, the United Kingdom continues to sizzle. Geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling discusses where Brexit stands and what we might see moving forward into next week.

Some might argue that billionaires run the world and play by a different set of rules. Devin Nunes just filed a lawsuit against Fusion GPS. Alex Krainer, author of "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax", explains the relationship between Nunes, Fusion GPS and Bill Browder.

Tariffs and China are always being discussed in the mainstream media, but understanding what the new warfare tactics mean for the world economy is a different story. Economist and Professor Mark Frost gives listeners a lesson on how to navigate through the trade war.

The Epstein story is losing steam and the "all too convenient" suicide is being swept under other news stories. Michael Krieger, Founder of LibertyBlitzKrieg.com, shares his research on Epstein. TV Reporter for RT America Manila Chan lays out the facts and also paints a picture of what is happening in Hong Kong through the eyes of the many RT correspondents on the ground covering the protests.

