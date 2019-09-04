What Does the Right to Bear Arms Mean?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan open up the discussion about guns in America. As Congress returns from its summer recess, many are questioning how gun control will be addressed.

Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | Since Congress Is Reconvening, What's Their Agenda?

Maj Toure - Founder of Black Guns Matter | Black Guns Matter

Qasim Rashid, Esq. - VA Senate District 28 Dem Nominee | How Does Gun Policy Affect Public Safety?

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Why Did Twitter Suspend The Ron Paul Institute Executive Director's Account?

Tom Luongo - Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | The Effects of the Latest Round of Trump's Tariffs on China

Every August, Congress takes a summer recess. This weekend, the United States faced Hurricane Dorian, more Chinese tariffs, and another senseless mass shooting. Former Congressional Staffer Joel Segal describes what a congressional recess is and how matters are addressed when Congress is back.

Founder of Black Guns Matter and candidate for Philadelphia's City Council Maj Toure makes a strong argument in favor of gun rights. Virginia Senate Democratic Nominee Qasim Rashid makes a case for red flag laws.

It's no secret that our beloved social media sites are struggling with the balance between openness and information integrity. The latest political figure to be banned from Twitter is Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity', Daniel McAdams. The reason for the ban was his verbiage, but some might argue it was a result of his politics.

What is a tariff? How does it affect us? Now that prices are rising and the holidays are approaching, more people are trying to understand what is happening. Tom Luongo, Publisher of 'Gold, Goats, 'n Guns', joins the show to explain just that.

