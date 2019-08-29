The Magnitsky Story is Continues to be a Point of Contention

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about Bill Browder's recent activity. The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg just released a judgment regarding Sergei Magnitsky.

Guests:

Jason Goodman - Founder of 'CrowdSource the Truth' | With Epstein Reportedly Dead, Where Will His Victims Find Restitution?

Jim Auchmutey - Author of 'Smokelore: A Short History of Barbecue in America' | The DEEP History of Barbecue in America

Lucy Komisar - Financial Corruption Investigative Journalist | Take Two! What is Bill Browder Up To?

Martin Gurri - Author of 'The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millenium' | How Has The Internet Affected The Public's Relationship with Authority?

The victims of Jeffrey Epstein wanted a trial but instead got a three-hour hearing in New York City yesterday. Jason Goodman, the founder of 'CrowdSource the Truth', attended the hearing and gives us a report on exactly what occurred in the courtroom.

Barbecue is not just a delicious cuisine, it is a historical anchor in the United States of America. Author of 'Smokelore: A Short History of Barbecue in America', Jim Auchmutey, shares his understanding of the connection between barbecue and US politics.

Bill Browder is still receiving accolades despite his controversial history. Lucy Komisar has been investigating financial corruption for decades and Bill Browder is one of the common denominators. She brings her in-depth research to the show adding merit to Lee's ongoing investigation on Bill Browder.

Rapid access to information through mobile phones has dramatically effected the political and socioeconomic environments. Former CIA Officer Martin Gurri discusses his profound book, 'The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium.'

