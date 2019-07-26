"Can You Repeat That?": Robert Mueller's Disjointed Congressional Testimony

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon react to yesterday's Congressional testimony from Robert Mueller and what his performance suggests about the Mueller Investigation. How should Republicans and Democrats feel about Mueller's showing, and what has this done to impact narratives connected to RussiaGate?

Dr. Piers Robinson - Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies | Mueller, RussiaGate, and the Politics of Distraction

Jim Hoft - Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com | Takeaways from Robert Mueller's Performance in Front of Congress

Danny Sjursen - Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | The Views of Military Members on US Foreign Policy and Their Importance in the Anti-War Movement

Whitney Webb - Staff Writer at MintPressNews.com | Largely Ignored Details of the Jeffrey Epstein Case & The History of Intelligence Agency Operations

Yesterday's Congressional testimony by Robert Mueller was a prime example of how RussiaGate and the Mueller Investigation have served as political theater and a useful distraction for many in the Washington DC elite ruling class. Dr. Piers Robinson, Co-Director of the 'Organization for Propaganda Studies,' joins today's show to discuss how RussiaGate has served as an exercise in misdirection, the reasons that connections to Russia have been exaggerated to such a great degree, and how global shifts in power have moved us towards a more multipolar world.

Many observers of Robert Mueller's Congressional testimony noticed how Mueller struggled to process questions and appeared confused at various times during these hearings. Jim Hoft, Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com, joins the hosts to provide his major takeaways from Mueller's testimony, how this reflects on narratives surrounding RussiaGate, and the reactions of both Republicans and Democrats to Mueller's performance.

Both active duty members of the military and veterans hold a wide variety of views regarding the direction of US foreign policy, however many are reluctant to be critical of US foreign policy in the public sphere. Retired US Army Officer Danny Sjursen returns to 'Fault Lines' to talk about how politicians have exploited and used the military for political gain, why the public should separate the troops from hawkish foreign policies, how intelligence operations have been used against both the public and members of Congress, and why military veterans can help to lead the current Anti-War Movement.

Later in the program, MintPressNews.com Staff Writer Whitney Webb joins Garland and Lee to continue analyzing the Jeffrey Epstein case and some of the key connections to Epstein that are being largely ignored by the mainstream media. How is Epstein's arrest being used by some for partisan political purposes, what are historical examples of groups acquiring blackmail material to exert influence and control, in what ways are the intelligence community and world of organised crime connected, and why is it so important to have accountability for people and groups involved in these nefarious types of operations?

