Register
12:27 GMT +324 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    Have Democrats Improved Their Cybersecurity Following 2016 Election Breaches?

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, host Lee Stranahan previews tomorrow's Congressional testimony by Robert Mueller and what the public can expect Mueller to say. How do cybersecurity shortcomings from Democrats in 2016 relate to the Mueller saga, and will the Democratic Party be better prepared to protect its data in the 2020 election cycle?

    Guests:

    Darlene Brown - Personal Development Coach & CEO of DivineEmpowerment.org | The Importance of Vitamin D to Your Health

    Talib Karim - Attorney & Executive Director of 'STEM4US!' | Cybersecurity Concerns and Major Data Breaches

    Ryan Cristián - Founder and Editor of 'The Last American Vagabond' | The Intelligence Angle of the Jeffrey Epstein Case & US/UK Tension with Iran

    Extreme heat, like what the Washington DC area has experienced in recent days, causes many people to avoid spending time in the sun, but this decision can deprive one's body of Vitamin D which is already at deficient levels for much of the population. Personal Development Coach Darlene Brown returns to 'Fault Lines' to discuss the importance of maintaining healthy Vitamin D levels, the benefits of proper sun exposure, and why low levels of Vitamin D can lead to medical issues such as depression, cancer, and more.

    The 2016 Presidential Election highlighted why politicians and their campaigns need to take the issue of cybersecurity seriously and understand the potential risks related to their sensitive data being breached. Attorney Talib Karim joins Lee in-studio to talk about how the Democratic Party has reacted to its cybersecurity failures during the 2016 election cycle, why the Washington DC political establishment is so hostile towards WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange, a recent settlement paid by Equifax related to a data breach, and the potential danger of a major attack to a region's power grid.

    For the final two segments, Lee and Ryan Cristián, 'Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond,' have a conversation about some of the largely neglected angles of the Jeffrey Epstein case including Epstein's potential links to the intelligence community. Additionally, they will analyze what has been happening between the United States, United Kingdom, and Iran as they give their thoughts on where this tense situation could be headed moving forward.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Iran, Jeffrey Epstein, cybersecurity, Democrats, Vitamin D, Health, Elections, Robert Mueller
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
    Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse