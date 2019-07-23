Have Democrats Improved Their Cybersecurity Following 2016 Election Breaches?

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Lee Stranahan previews tomorrow's Congressional testimony by Robert Mueller and what the public can expect Mueller to say. How do cybersecurity shortcomings from Democrats in 2016 relate to the Mueller saga, and will the Democratic Party be better prepared to protect its data in the 2020 election cycle?

Guests:

Darlene Brown - Personal Development Coach & CEO of DivineEmpowerment.org | The Importance of Vitamin D to Your Health

Talib Karim - Attorney & Executive Director of 'STEM4US!' | Cybersecurity Concerns and Major Data Breaches

Ryan Cristián - Founder and Editor of 'The Last American Vagabond' | The Intelligence Angle of the Jeffrey Epstein Case & US/UK Tension with Iran

Extreme heat, like what the Washington DC area has experienced in recent days, causes many people to avoid spending time in the sun, but this decision can deprive one's body of Vitamin D which is already at deficient levels for much of the population. Personal Development Coach Darlene Brown returns to 'Fault Lines' to discuss the importance of maintaining healthy Vitamin D levels, the benefits of proper sun exposure, and why low levels of Vitamin D can lead to medical issues such as depression, cancer, and more.

The 2016 Presidential Election highlighted why politicians and their campaigns need to take the issue of cybersecurity seriously and understand the potential risks related to their sensitive data being breached. Attorney Talib Karim joins Lee in-studio to talk about how the Democratic Party has reacted to its cybersecurity failures during the 2016 election cycle, why the Washington DC political establishment is so hostile towards WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange, a recent settlement paid by Equifax related to a data breach, and the potential danger of a major attack to a region's power grid.

For the final two segments, Lee and Ryan Cristián, 'Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond,' have a conversation about some of the largely neglected angles of the Jeffrey Epstein case including Epstein's potential links to the intelligence community. Additionally, they will analyze what has been happening between the United States, United Kingdom, and Iran as they give their thoughts on where this tense situation could be headed moving forward.

