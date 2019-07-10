Register
    Fault Lines

    Are Newsrooms Making Editorial Decisions More for Money or Ideology?

    Fault Lines
    Lee Stranahan, Garland Nixon
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the different types of content which get published and promoted by media organizations and how this impacts public perception. Are these outlets deciding what to publish based primarily on their financial bottom line, or are ideological interests the driving force?

    Guests:

    Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Why Did 'The New York Times' Stop Publishing Daily Political Cartoons?

    Ford Fischer - Independent Journalist | Covering Rallies in Washington DC & Censorship on Social Media

    Tim Canova - Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida | The Democratic Presidential Primary & Why Political Dissent Gets Targeted

    William Craddick - Founder of DisobedientMedia.com | Jeffrey Epstein's Arrest and His Personal Connections

    Earlier this year, 'The New York Times' made the decision to cease the publication of daily political cartoons. Ted Rall, a Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist, joins today's show to discuss the significance of this move by the NYT, how the political cartoon industry functions, the prevalence of deceptive headlines designed as clickbait, and the extent to which editorial decisions at newspapers are driven by financial motives.

    Over the 4th of July weekend, several rallies, protests, and events occurred in Washington DC which included both pro-Trump groups and anti-Trump organizations such as ANTIFA. Independent Journalist Ford Fischer was on-the-ground to cover several of these events, and he returns to 'Fault Lines' to discuss what he observed during his reporting and the major narratives which were put forth by different groups. Fischer also talks about the issue of social media censorship and the demonetization of channels such as his on YouTube.

    Following the first round of Democratic Presidential debates, the Democratic Primary appears to be open for the taking as former Vice President Joe Biden's frontrunner status seems very much in question. Tim Canova, a Former Candidate for Congress in Florida, joins the program to give his take on the state of the Democratic Primary race, the rift in the Democratic Party between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, the role ordinary citizens can play in the political process, and why there appears to be minimal room for dissent within the two major parties.

    For the final segment, the hosts are joined by William Craddick, Founder of DisobedientMedia.com, to discuss the importance of Jeffrey Epstein's arrest and how his case may connect to other high-profile individuals. They also talk about Epstein's legal history, some of his personal associations, and how the media has reported on Epstein and his activities in the past.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Social Media, Antifa, Washington DC, Mainstream Media
