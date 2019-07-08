Register
13:07 GMT +309 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    Is Being Rich and Powerful the Ultimate "Get Out of Jail Free" Card?

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Lee Stranahan, Garland Nixon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein, the significance of these new charges, and how Epstein has avoided serious criminal prosecution in the past. They also talk about the legal history of the bank HSBC bringing the concept of a two-tiered justice system under a microscope.

    Guests:

    Nicholas Wilson (aka Mr. Ethical) - Whistleblower and Campaigner Fighting Political & Financial Corruption | HSBC's History and Its Coverage in the Media

    Kit Klarenberg - Investigative Journalist w/ Sputnik News | The 'Integrity Initiative' and the Manipulation of News Stories

    Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Iran-US Relations & How the Media Reports on "Russian Oligarchs"

    John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear' | Analysis of Recent Elections in Greece

    Ryan Cristián - Founder and Editor of 'The Last American Vagabond' | Global News Round-Up & Thoughts on the Jeffrey Epstein Arrest

    The banking company HSBC is one of the largest banks in the world and has a history of engaging in major financial relationships with legally questionable entities. Whistleblower Nicholas Wilson returns to 'Fault Lines' for a conversation about the history of HSBC dating back to its inception, the importance of HSBC in the United Kingdom and in the world of global finance, how the bank has avoided prosecution in the past, and how media has covered news stories related to HSBC.

    The organization known as the 'Integrity Initiative' has a documented past of manipulating news stories and media narratives to impact how the public views certain events. Investigative Journalist Kit Klarenberg joins today's program to discuss his latest reporting on the 'Integrity Initiative,' how this group conceals their activities, the role of social media in their operations, and how Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO's) get involved in the propaganda ecosystem.

    Tension between the United States and Iran remains high as the risk of a military conflict between the two nations appears to be a distinct possibility. International Relations Analyst Mark Sleboda joins the hosts to talk about the latest events involving the US and Iran, as well as to give his take on how mainstream media reports on the topic of "Russian Oligarchs" with a particular focus on Oleg Deripaska.

    Elections were recently held in Greece with the results being favorable to the conservative opposition party. John Kiriakou, Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear,' is currently in Greece, and he joins the show to provide analysis on these election results, what this could mean for Greece moving forward, and how economic problems facing the country have impacted their domestic politics.

    For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Ryan Cristián, Founder and Editor of 'The Last American Vagabond,' for a discussion about a variety of global stories including US involvement in Venezuela, Israel-Gaza tension, the destabilization of Libya, and the causes of the migrant crisis in Europe.They also talk about the sex trafficking charges that have been brought against Jeffrey Epstein and how this case may or may not have any relevance to President Trump.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Venezuela, Greece, Russia, Iran, Mainstream Media, propaganda, finance, HSBC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse