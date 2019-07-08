Is Being Rich and Powerful the Ultimate "Get Out of Jail Free" Card?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein, the significance of these new charges, and how Epstein has avoided serious criminal prosecution in the past. They also talk about the legal history of the bank HSBC bringing the concept of a two-tiered justice system under a microscope.

Guests:

Nicholas Wilson (aka Mr. Ethical) - Whistleblower and Campaigner Fighting Political & Financial Corruption | HSBC's History and Its Coverage in the Media

Kit Klarenberg - Investigative Journalist w/ Sputnik News | The 'Integrity Initiative' and the Manipulation of News Stories

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Iran-US Relations & How the Media Reports on "Russian Oligarchs"

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear' | Analysis of Recent Elections in Greece

Ryan Cristián - Founder and Editor of 'The Last American Vagabond' | Global News Round-Up & Thoughts on the Jeffrey Epstein Arrest

The banking company HSBC is one of the largest banks in the world and has a history of engaging in major financial relationships with legally questionable entities. Whistleblower Nicholas Wilson returns to 'Fault Lines' for a conversation about the history of HSBC dating back to its inception, the importance of HSBC in the United Kingdom and in the world of global finance, how the bank has avoided prosecution in the past, and how media has covered news stories related to HSBC.

The organization known as the 'Integrity Initiative' has a documented past of manipulating news stories and media narratives to impact how the public views certain events. Investigative Journalist Kit Klarenberg joins today's program to discuss his latest reporting on the 'Integrity Initiative,' how this group conceals their activities, the role of social media in their operations, and how Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO's) get involved in the propaganda ecosystem.

Tension between the United States and Iran remains high as the risk of a military conflict between the two nations appears to be a distinct possibility. International Relations Analyst Mark Sleboda joins the hosts to talk about the latest events involving the US and Iran, as well as to give his take on how mainstream media reports on the topic of "Russian Oligarchs" with a particular focus on Oleg Deripaska.

Elections were recently held in Greece with the results being favorable to the conservative opposition party. John Kiriakou, Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear,' is currently in Greece, and he joins the show to provide analysis on these election results, what this could mean for Greece moving forward, and how economic problems facing the country have impacted their domestic politics.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Ryan Cristián, Founder and Editor of 'The Last American Vagabond,' for a discussion about a variety of global stories including US involvement in Venezuela, Israel-Gaza tension, the destabilization of Libya, and the causes of the migrant crisis in Europe.They also talk about the sex trafficking charges that have been brought against Jeffrey Epstein and how this case may or may not have any relevance to President Trump.

