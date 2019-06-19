A Party Atmosphere at Trump's First 2020 Campaign Rally in Orlando

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon is joined by his co-host Lee Stranahan from Orlando, Florida after attending last night's kick-off rally for President Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. What did Lee observe at the event, what did attendees say about Trump's time in office thus far, and how did the crowd react to Trump's remarks?

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Does Style Dominate Substance in Modern Politics?

Phil Giraldi - Former CIA Case Officer and Army Intelligence Officer | Is the United States Stuck in a State of Perpetual War?

Elbert Guillory - Former State Senator from Louisiana | How will the 2020 Presidential Election Differ from the 2016 Election Cycle?

Ryan Cristián - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | US Tension with Iran, Venezuela Update & Big Tech Censorship

Despite the impact that elected government officials have on the way that society functions, style and tone seem to be more important for many voters than actual substance and the implementation of specific policies. Political Cartoonist Ted Rall returns to 'Fault Lines' to discuss the importance of personality in our current political system, how mainstream media ratings increase when political matchups are framed around clashing personalities, and how identity politics impact voter preferences.

There seems to be no end in sight for the United States being engaged in constant overseas military conflicts. Former CIA Case Officer Phil Giraldi joins today's show to talk about how big-money interests influence American foreign policy, the legitimate military threats to the US, growing tension between the US and Iran, and the main foreign policy priorities of the Trump administration.

The 2016 Presidential Election cycle was memorable on many fronts, and President Trump's bid to win a second term in the 2020 race is sure to produce another series of notable events. Elbert Guillory, a Former State Senator from Louisiana, returns to the program to discuss how the 2020 election cycle will likely differ from 2016, President Trump's chances for re-election, and how the crowded Democratic Primary could play out.

For the final two segments, Ryan Cristián, Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond, joins the show to provide analysis on the recent oil tanker incident near the Strait of Hormuz, the US-Israel foreign policy alliance, and the nature of recent US actions in Venezuela. Cristián also gives his thoughts on the increasing censorship and algorithm manipulation on YouTube and the significance of Facebook's new currency.

