19:07 GMT +318 June 2019
    Fault Lines

    Is "Deep State" Interference in the 2016 Election Undeniable?

    Fault Lines
    Lee Stranahan, Garland Nixon
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the role that both the FBI and CIA played in the 2016 election and how the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike relates to these events. What was the nature of surveillance over the Trump campaign, and what proof is there to support claims of "hacked" DNC emails?

    Guests:

    Andrei Nekrasov - Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | Natalia Veselnitskaya Gets Her Twitter Account Suspended

     

    Ray McGovern - Former CIA Officer & Political Activist  | Crowdstrike, the FBI, CIA & the 2016 Election

     

    Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | Poverty in the United States and How Candidates are Addressing the Issue

     

    Tim Canova - Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida | Florida's Importance in the 2020 Presidential Election & Democratic Debate Preview

     

     

    Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian Lawyer who attended the oft-cited June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, has had her Twitter account suspended. Andrei Nekrasov, Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes,' joins the show to talk about what Veselnitskaya has been reporting on recently, why she is a danger to certain narratives surrounding RussiaGate, and how Andrei's film has been targeted and censored repeatedly in the past.

     

    The surveillance of candidate Donald Trump and members of his 2016 campaign staff have highlighted the power that government agencies and certain high-ranking bureaucrats have to track the activities of different political figures. Former CIA Officer Ray McGovern joins today's episode of 'Fault Lines' for a conversation about how the CIA and "Deep State" operate, former CIA Director John Brennan's history, how the media promoted the RussiaGate saga, and the relationship the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike had with both the DNC and FBI.

     

    Yesterday, several Democratic candidates for President in 2020 spoke at an event in Washington DC that was hosted by the organization known as 'The Poor People’s Campaign.' Former Congressional Staffer Joel Segal returns to the show to discuss the issue of poverty in the United States, the political agency of citizens living below the poverty line, and how the Democratic Presidential candidates could deal with the issue of income inequality should they defeat President Trump in the 2020 election. 

     

    For the final segment, the hosts are joined by Tim Canova, a Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida, for a discussion about the importance of Florida in past Presidential elections and the role it could play in determining who wins the Presidency in 2020. Canova also previews the first round of Democratic Presidential debates and what we should expect to hear from the the candidates on the debate stage. 

     

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

     

    Democrats, Election 2020, Florida, poverty, Donald Trump, Russia gate, Twitter
