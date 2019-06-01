Trust the Plan... Why Would Someone Trust "QAnon" Over Julian Assange?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze how the QAnon craziness has impacted our political climate and why it has taken attention away from important revelations made by Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. Are QAnon supporters now running out of steam, or is there always a new "plan" and narrative to "trust?"

Guests:

Ariel Gold — National Co-Director at Code Pink | Venezuela Update, Netanyahu's Struggles & The Abortion Debate

Carmine Sabia — Writer & Managing Editor at TheFederalistPapers.org | What is the Anti-Trump Media Hoping to Accomplish?

Ryan Cristián — Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | Venezuela, ElectionGuard, Julian Assange & Bilderberg 2019



Ariel Gold, National Co-Director at Code Pink, returns to 'Fault Lines' to provide an update on the arrests and subsequent charges from earlier this month related to events at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC. They also discuss how the political situation in Venezuela has evolved in recent weeks, Benjamin Netanyahu's problems trying to form a new coalition government in Israel, and how Code Pink is getting involved in the abortion debate following new laws being passed related to this issue.

Some Democrats and members of "The Resistance" have interpreted Robert Mueller's recent public announcement as a green light to pursue the impeachment of President Trump. Carmine Sabia, Writer & Managing Editor at TheFederalistPapers.org, joins today's program to give his analysis of Mueller's announcement, how the major news networks covered this event, and what the true motives of the anti-Trump media really are.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Ryan Cristián, Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond, for a conversation about a variety of topics including US involvement in Venezuela and Microsoft's new election software, ElectionGuard. They also discuss the status of Julian Assange's health and the significance of Mike Pompeo and Jared Kushner attending this year's Bilderberg Meeting.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com