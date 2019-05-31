Will the Military-Industrial-Complex Soon Be "Guarding" US Elections?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about Microsoft's new software known as 'ElectionGuard' which could be a means to the military-industrial-complex getting further involved in the election process. Why is this a dangerous possibility, and could ElectionGuard soon be coming to your home state?

Guests:

Gordon Dimmack — Independent Media Reporter | Julian Assange's Health Situation

Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Robert Mueller Speaks… Does this Change Anything?

Annette Bosworth M.D. aka "Dr. Boz" — Internal Medicine Physician & Author | Exercising While Engaging in Intermittent Fasting

Jim Hoft — Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com | Robert Mueller's Announcement & Nancy Pelosi Upset about a Video

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Microsoft's ElectionGuard and the Future of US Elections

There have been growing concerns in recent days about the health of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange as he is being held at Belmarsh Prison in London. Independent Reporter Gordon Dimmack returns to the program to talk about Assange's current status, the coverage of Assange by the mainstream media, and crowds rallying for Assange in the United Kingdom.

Yesterday, Robert Mueller spoke publicly about his investigation and subsequent report, but didn't reveal new details about the case. Ted Rall, a Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist, joins the show to give his take on Mueller's announcement, if Congressional Democrats will go forward with efforts to impeach President Trump, and the lack of reason that currently exists in our political discourse.

Mixing intermittent fasting and exercise can seem like a daunting combination, but this workout strategy can be quite beneficial for those who engage in the process. Annette Bosworth M.D., aka Dr. Boz, joins today's show to discuss how this practice can improve metabolism, why the mental struggle can be the biggest challenge, and how to prepare for this type of exercise.

Later in the show, Jim Hoft, Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com, joins Garland and Lee to talk about the relevance of Robert Mueller's announcement and the possibility of future impeachment proceedings from Democrats in Congress. They also discuss a video of Nancy Pelosi that has irritated the Speaker of the House and her efforts to pressure Facebook to remove this video.

Election security is an ongoing concern for the American people, and Microsoft's new software 'ElectionGuard' is adding a new layer to this complex situation. Whitney Webb, a Staff Writer at Mint Press News, joins the hosts to talk about the details of ElectionGuard, Microsoft's connections to the military-industrial-complex and various government agencies, states who have already partnered with ElectionGuard, and growing partnerships between technology companies and the security state.

