Register
13:10 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    Will the Military-Industrial-Complex Soon Be "Guarding" US Elections?

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about Microsoft's new software known as 'ElectionGuard' which could be a means to the military-industrial-complex getting further involved in the election process. Why is this a dangerous possibility, and could ElectionGuard soon be coming to your home state?

    Guests:

    Gordon Dimmack — Independent Media Reporter | Julian Assange's Health Situation

    Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Robert Mueller Speaks… Does this Change Anything?

    Annette Bosworth M.D. aka "Dr. Boz" — Internal Medicine Physician & Author | Exercising While Engaging in Intermittent Fasting

    Jim Hoft — Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com | Robert Mueller's Announcement & Nancy Pelosi Upset about a Video

    Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Microsoft's ElectionGuard and the Future of US Elections

    There have been growing concerns in recent days about the health of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange as he is being held at Belmarsh Prison in London. Independent Reporter Gordon Dimmack returns to the program to talk about Assange's current status, the coverage of Assange by the mainstream media, and crowds rallying for Assange in the United Kingdom.

    Yesterday, Robert Mueller spoke publicly about his investigation and subsequent report, but didn't reveal new details about the case. Ted Rall, a Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist, joins the show to give his take on Mueller's announcement, if Congressional Democrats will go forward with efforts to impeach President Trump, and the lack of reason that currently exists in our political discourse.

    Mixing intermittent fasting and exercise can seem like a daunting combination, but this workout strategy can be quite beneficial for those who engage in the process. Annette Bosworth M.D., aka Dr. Boz, joins today's show to discuss how this practice can improve metabolism, why the mental struggle can be the biggest challenge, and how to prepare for this type of exercise.

    Later in the show, Jim Hoft, Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com, joins Garland and Lee to talk about the relevance of Robert Mueller's announcement and the possibility of future impeachment proceedings from Democrats in Congress. They also discuss a video of Nancy Pelosi that has irritated the Speaker of the House and her efforts to pressure Facebook to remove this video.

    Election security is an ongoing concern for the American people, and Microsoft's new software 'ElectionGuard' is adding a new layer to this complex situation. Whitney Webb, a Staff Writer at Mint Press News, joins the hosts to talk about the details of ElectionGuard, Microsoft's connections to the military-industrial-complex and various government agencies, states who have already partnered with ElectionGuard, and growing partnerships between technology companies and the security state.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Facebook, Nancy Pelosi, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse