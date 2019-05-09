Impact of the Mueller Report and Questions it Failed to Answer

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan examine how Robert Mueller's lengthy investigation and subsequent report furthered certain narratives surrounding the RussiaGate story. Looking back at the Mueller Report, what conclusions can now be drawn, and what lingering issues have still yet to be addressed?
Guests:
Patrick Henningsen — Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com | The Latest on Julian Assange & Increasing Tension with Iran
John Hoge — Author, Blogger & Audio Engineer | Brett Kimberlin and his Connection to the DNC
Daniel Lazare — Journalist & Author | Top Questions About the Mueller Report
Gareth Porter - Investigative Historian & Journalist | Mueller's Role in Trump-Russia Alarmism
WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange has been imprisoned at the Belmarsh Prison in London since his expulsion from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London last month. Patrick Henningsen, Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com, returns to the program to discuss the latest details concerning Assange and his legal situation. Additionally, Henningsen will talk with the hosts about the recent escalation of tensions between the US and Iran, Iran's status within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Nuclear Agreement, and what a military conflict between the US and Iran would mean for both countries and the global economy.
DNC Operative Alexandra Chalupa's name has recently appeared in news articles related to Ukrainian interference in the 2016 US Presidential Election, but her connection to Brett Kimblerlin aka "The Speedway Bomber" remains largely ignored. Author & Blogger John Hoge joins Garland and Lee on today's show to provide details about Kimberlin's past criminal history, what has been revealed in court filings, and the significance of Kimberlin's connection to Chalupa.
The conclusion of Robert Mueller's investigation and the subsequent release of his report failed to produce evidence of collusion between the Trump Presidential Campaign and Russia despite massive amounts of speculation from many in the mainstream media. Journalist & Author Daniel Lazare returns to 'Fault Lines' to discuss his main takeaways from the Mueller Report, some of the questions that the Mueller Report left unanswered, and details surrounding the interactions between George Papadopoulos and Joseph Mifsud.
Despite no finding of Trump-Russia collusion, Robert Mueller's investigation furthered several RussiaGate narratives and fueled speculation that the Trump campaign was involved in nefarious activities which could lead to criminal charges for President Trump. Investigative Historian & Journalist Gareth Porter joins the show to discuss how the Mueller Investigation impacted public perception, the tactics used in the Final Report to further certain narratives, and some of the individuals who were central to creating the storylines which became a part of the RussiaGate saga.
