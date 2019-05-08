Register
    Fault Lines

    Why Voices on Both the Political Left and Right Are Under Attack

    Fault Lines
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how increasing online censorship is a danger to those on both sides of the political spectrum willing to challenge establishment points of view. How is this trend influencing politics/society, and why should those celebrating the silencing of their opponents think again?

    Guests:

    Ian Miles Cheong — Journalist who Covers Media, Politics & Culture | The Media's Obsession with Trying to Silence Anti-Establishment Voices

    Jim Jatras — Government and Media Relations Specialist | Trump's Foreign Policy Advisors and Escalating Tensions with Iran

    Jim Hoft - Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com | Online Censorship, Ukrainian Election Interference & The Focus of Establishment Democrats

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist & Political Analyst | Historical Reference for the Current Situation in Venezuela

    The desire of the elite ruling class to maintain control over political discourse continues to become more evident as online censorship increases towards individuals and platforms who challenge establishment narratives. Journalist and Writer Ian Miles Cheong joins today's show to discuss some of the recent incidents of "deplatforming" on social media, how this trend threatens independent journalism, and Silicon Valley's power and influence with regards to news/politics.

    Yet again, tensions between the United States and Iran have been ramped up, and the US has sent an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, to the Middle East. Jim Jatras, a Government and Media Relations Specialist, returns to the program to talk about the current US-Iran dynamic, the nature of Sunni-Shia conflicts in the region, and how Russian or Chinese support for Iran could change the equation for the US and potential military action.

    While some in the political world celebrate the online censorship of their opponents, this trend has become a slippery slope where almost any dissenting voice could be targeted in the future. Jim Hoft, Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com, joins Garland and Lee to discuss this latest wave of silencing speech on the internet, the largely ignored story of Ukrainian Election Interference, and why many establishment Democrats are focusing on perceived scandals over actual policy proposals.

    For the final segment, the hosts are joined by Journalist & Political Analyst Caleb Maupin for a conversation about Venezuela and some historical reference for the current situation. What level of support does Venezuelan President Maduro have from both ordinary citizens and the military, how have the Obama and Trump administrations approached Venezuela differently, what are some of the similarities between foreign interventions in Syria and Venezuela, and what role is the international energy market playing with regards to how foreign countries are intervening in Venezuela?

    Tags:
    mainstream media, social media, censorship, Silicon Valley, Iran, Venezuela
