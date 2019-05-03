How Growing Big Tech Censorship Threatens the Flow of Information

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's move by Facebook to ban content related to certain individuals that the Silicon Valley firm has deemed to be "dangerous" and "extremist." What does this mean for the future of political speech online and will censorship continue to increase moving forward?

Guests:

Ariel Gold — National Co-Director at Code Pink | Being ARRESTED Yesterday at the Venezuelan Embassy in DC

Alex Jones — Radio Host & Founder of InfoWars.com | Alex Jones on his Facebook BAN & Growing Censorship

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | The Impacts of Censorship & Analyzing the Democratic Presidential Primary

Ryan Cristián — Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | Venezuela Analysis & The Trump Administration's Foreign Policy Plans



Yesterday morning, Ariel Gold from Code Pink joined Garland and Lee on 'Fault Lines' to describe the situation at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC. Later in the day, she was arrested while attempting to get food to the individuals inside the Embassy. She was subsequently charged then released, and today Ariel returns to the show to detail these events, discuss the ongoing protests outside of the Embassy, and provide an update on the media coverage of recent events in Venezuela.

Yesterday, Facebook banned the posting of content on their platform from certain prominent people including Alex Jones, the Founder of InfoWars.com. Today, Alex joins Garland and Lee to discuss the nature of this move by Facebook, the threat of increasing censorship, Silicon Valley's apparent obsession with controlling narratives, and why this may be just the start with regards to silencing speech online.

Increasing censorship is a growing danger to anti-establishment voices on both the political left and right. Niko House, Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist, returns to the program to give his take on how online censorship is impacting political discourse, the current state of the Democratic Primary Race, and how Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has separated herself from this large field of Presidential hopefuls.

For the final segment, the hosts are joined by Ryan Cristián, Geopolitical Analyst & Founder/Editor of The Last American Vagabond, to hear his analysis on recent events in Venezuela and how this situation has been covered by the mainstream media. Additionally, they discuss the US relationship with Saudi Arabia, the crisis in Yemen, John Bolton's role in the Trump administration, and President Trump's apparent willingness to defer to his advisors and Generals on foreign policy.

