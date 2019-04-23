Register
23 April 2019
    Fault Lines

    Ukraine's Poroshenko Steamrolled by Zelensky in Presidential Election

    Fault Lines
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the defeat of Ukraine's incumbent President Petro Poroshenko by political novice Volodymyr Zelensky in yesterday's election. How did Zelensky win an incredible 73% of the vote, what does this result mean for Ukraine's future, and what will Poroshenko do moving forward?

    Guests:

    Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Analyzing the Sri Lanka Attack & Mike Pompeo's Impact on Foreign Policy

    Mark Sleboda — International Relations & Security Analyst | Petro Poroshenko Defeated in Ukrainian Presidential Election — What does this mean for Ukraine?

    Dr. Bill Honigman — Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | The 2020 Democratic Field Continues to Grow

    Yesterday, on Easter Sunday, a horrific terrorist attack which targeted churches and hotels occurred in Sri Lanka leading to the deaths of over 200 people. Geopolitical Analyst Stephen Lendman joins the hosts on today's show to analyze the details known thus far about the Sri Lanka attack, discuss Mike Pompeo's impact on the Trump administration's foreign policy, and get his take on the significance of Zelensky's win in Ukraine's Presidential Election.

    Ukraine's incumbent President Petro Poroshenko was soundly defeated by 41-year-old comedian Volodymyr Zelensky in the second and decisive round of the country's Presidential Election. International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda returns to the program to discuss why Zelensky defeated Poroshenko by such a wide margin despite his unusual background for a politician. They also talk about how Zelensky will plan to govern, if he can heal wounds caused by the Maidan crisis, and how this result could impact the relationship between Ukraine and Russia.

    Former Vice President Joe Biden appears close to officially joining the growing field of Democrats vying for their party's nomination for President in 2020. Progressive Healthcare Activist Dr. Bill Honigman joins Garland and Lee to talk about how the agendas of some of the major candidates differ, if the 2020 Democratic Primary could be a repeat of 2016, and if Bernie Sanders is capable of standing up to pressure and attacks from the Democratic Party Establishment.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Election 2020, Democrats, Volodymyr Zelensky, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Ukraine, Russia, Sri Lanka
