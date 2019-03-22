Register
22 March 2019
    Uncertainty with Brexit and for the United States Economy

    Fault Lines
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss UK Prime Minister Theresa May's ongoing Brexit woes and how things may play out with the European Union. They also talk about the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates low and what this could mean for both the US economy and political system moving forward.

    Guests:

    Brian Becker — Co-Host of Loud And Clear on Radio Sputnik | LIVE from Brussels: The EU Summit & Status of Brexit

    Mark Frost — Economist and Professor | The Federal Reserve Claims to Have NO Plans to Raise Interest Rates in 2019

    Jim Hoft — Founder of the TheGatewayPundit.com | Christians Murdered in Nigeria & The 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary

    Natalie McGill - Comedian and Correspondent for 'Redacted Tonight' on RT | Grading the Senate Democrats & How to Create New Comedy Material

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been under a great deal of pressure to reach a Brexit deal and could potentially be forced to resign if she is unable to make this happen. Brian Becker, Co-Host of Loud And Clear here on Radio Sputnik, joins the hosts on today's show live from Brussels, Belgium where he is currently covering the EU Summit and events connected to Brexit. Will the EU give Theresa May an extension, how might Ireland be impacted by this situation, and could the lack of a deal lead to Jeremy Corbyn becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?

    Yesterday, the Federal Reserve announced its intention to keep interest rates unchanged and that it has no plans to raise rates for the duration of 2019. Economist and Professor Mark Frost returns to the program to give his take on both this decision and the likelihood that the Fed decides to reverse course on this policy before the end of this calendar year.

    There has been very little coverage in the US media about Christians being murdered in Nigeria despite a great number of these killings having occurred in recent weeks. Jim Hoft, founder of TheGatewayPundit.com, joins today's show to discuss this story, why the mainstream media almost entirely ignores certain events, and to hear Jim's expectations for the upcoming 2020 Democratic Primary.

    For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by Natalie McGill, a Comedian and Correspondent for 'Redacted Tonight' on RT, for a conversation about a group known as 'Demand Justice' which is grading Senate Democrats based on how they stack up with progressive activists. They also discuss Natalie's work in the field of comedy and how she goes about consistently creating new and engaging comedic material.

