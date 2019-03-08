Paul Manafort Sentenced to Prison for Shorter Than Anticipated

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the 47-month prison sentence for Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, for financial crimes and fraud. What are the major takeaways from Manafort's legal woes, and why are many in the media upset that he did not receive more time behind bars?

Guests:

Danny Sjursen — U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | US Foreign Policy and Regime Change Wars

Patrick Henningsen — Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com | Chelsea Manning Facing Possible Jail Time

Dr. Jane Ruby — Health Economist, Neuroscientist & Author | Is 'Fox News' Conservative?

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Weekly News Round-Up



The United States foreign policy establishment has a history of pushing regime change wars despite some of the disastrous results connected to these operations in the past. Recently retired US Army Officer Danny Sjursen joins today's show to discuss why these foreign interventions are so popular in Washington DC and why in most cases the military should only be utilized to address direct threats to US national security.

Today, Chelsea Manning is in federal court where she may be sentenced to jail time for refusing to answer questions in front of a grand jury. Journalist Patrick Henningsen returns to the program to talk about Manning's current situation and what her potential prosecution would mean regarding freedom and civil rights in modern America.

While most of the mainstream media politically leans to the ideological left, Fox News has attempted to position itself as the one major conservative media outlet. Dr. Jane Ruby joins Fault Lines for the first time to discuss the actual ideological bent of Fox News, how the network censors certain topics, and the increasing danger of the centralization of information.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo to close out the week with a conversation about both major international issues and the nature of money in politics. How did certain Western entities exploit Russia following the fall of the Soviet Union, what is the current state of politics in the European Union, and how do big money donors exert their influence over the US political system?

