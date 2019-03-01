NO DEAL! Trump and Kim Fail to Reach an Agreement in Hanoi

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the breakdown of talks between President Trump and Kim Jong Un at their high-profile summit in Vietnam. What were the main points of contention that prevented a deal between the two parties, and how might this impact relations between the two countries moving forward?

Guests:

Brian Becker — Host of Loud And Clear on Radio Sputnik | LIVE from Vietnam: No Deal for Trump and Kim…

Dr. Lakisha Jenkins - Founding President of the California Cannabis Industry Association | Can Cannabis be used as a Nutritional Supplement?

Martin Sieff [In Studio] — Veteran Foreign Correspondent and author of "Cycles of Change: The Gathering Storm" | Could Intervention in Venezuela be Disastrous for the US?

Tim Canova — Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida | The State of Election Integrity in Modern-Day America

President Trump and Kim Jong Un's high profile summit in Hanoi, Vietnam reached a dramatic conclusion as the two sides failed to reach a deal regarding sanctions and the North Korean nuclear program. SputnikNews radio host Brian Becker has been in Vietnam to cover this event, and he returns to Fault Lines to discuss why negotiations broke down, Mike Pompeo's influence on President Trump, and if there could be new sanctions implemented on North Korea in the near future.

The push for marijuana legalization continues to gain steam, but the medical impacts of regular cannabis usage are rarely discussed during debates on this topic. Dr. Lakisha Jenkins, the Founding President of the California Cannabis Industry Association, joins Garland and Lee on today's show to discuss why she believes cannabis can be considered a nutritional supplement and how it can help you to heal and sustain your longterm health.

As the United States continues to get more involved in Venezuela, parallels can be drawn between this current situation and past US foreign interventions. Author and veteran foreign correspondent Martin Sieff joins Fault Lines for the first time to discuss what may come next in Venezuela and why the US foreign policy establishment is unable to swiftly end the international conflicts in which they get involved.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by law professor Tim Canova to discuss election integrity and his past runs for Congress in Florida. Canova came up short in his efforts to unseat Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and on today's show he will discuss his time running for office, suspicious activity surrounding elections in Broward County, and how the current election system works to keep incumbents in office

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com