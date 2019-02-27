The Regime Change Game in the Age of President Trump

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the history of US regime change operations and past US involvement in various "Color Revolutions." With the Trump administration currently involved in Venezuela, how have the goals of US foreign policy and American interventionism changed under President Trump?

Guests:

Brian Becker — Host of Loud And Clear on Radio Sputnik | LIVE from Vietnam: Previewing the Trump-Kim Summit & The History of US-Korean Relations

Peter Boykin — Founder of 'Gays for Trump' & Former Candidate for Statehouse in North Carolina | The Trump Administration's Plan to Decriminalize Homosexuality Worldwide

Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | What are Bernie's 2020 Chances?

Ryan Cristián - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | Bolton/Pompeo & US Dreams of Regime Change

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet tomorrow in Hanoi, Vietnam for their second major summit together on the world stage following last June's meeting in Singapore. SputnikNews radio host Brian Becker is currently in Vietnam to cover the summit, and he joins Garland and Lee live from Hanoi to talk about the history of US-Korean relations, Kim Jong Un's efforts to change conditions inside of North Korea, and what type of agreement could make political sense for both President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced plans to launch a global campaign aimed at decriminalizing homosexuality around the world. Peter Boykin, founder of 'Gays for Trump,' joins today's episode of Fault Lines to give his thoughts on this global effort and to talk about how the Trump administration has been for the LGBT community since President Trump took office in January of 2017.

The entrance of Bernie Sanders into the field of Democratic 2020 Presidential hopefuls was a major announcement as he is one of the most popular candidates with grassroots voters in the Democratic Party. Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist Ted Rall returns to the show to talk about his biography of Bernie Sanders, expectations for the 2020 Democratic Primary, and if Sen. Sanders will need to continue pushing Democrats further to the left in order to secure the party's nomination.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Ryan Cristián, founder and Editor of 'The Last American Vagabond' for a conversation about US foreign policy and its history of regime change operations. What are the Trump administration's current plans regarding Venezuela, and are there other countries in Central and South America that could be targeted in the near future by the US foreign policy establishment?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com