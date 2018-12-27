Government Shutdown Going Strong as the New Year Approaches

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the likelihood that the federal government shutdown will continue into 2019. Funding for the proposed southern border wall remains a major issue of contention and a second immigrant child has died in federal custody further complicating the possibility of a coming deal.

Guests:

Joel Segal — Former Congressional Staffer | How will the Government Shutdown End?

Tim Black — Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | How can Comedy Influence Politics?

Danny Sjursen — US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Ringing in a New Year of War

The Christmas holiday has passed, and the Federal Government shutdown remains ongoing as President Trump and Congress are still yet to agree to a budget deal. Former Congressional staffer Joel Segal returns to Fault Lines to discuss how a resolution may be reached and the importance of coalition building for new members of Congress looking to impact policy.

The Daily Show on Comedy Central with Jon Stewart was a trailblazing program for how it used comedy to engage a new generation of Americans in the political process. Entrepreneur and talk host Tim Black joins Garland and Lee to discuss how incisive comedy related to the news can influence and improve modern day politics.

President Trump's announcement to withdraw troops from Syria has been met with a great deal of opposition from both Democrats and Republicans in the Washington DC political class. Danny Sjursen, a US Army Officer and former history instructor at West Point, returns to the show for a conversation about the direction of US foreign policy and how President Trump can be expected to proceed in both Syria and Afghanistan.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com