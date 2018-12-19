How the Deceptive Washington DC Media Apparatus Operates

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the nature of the political media in Washington DC and how it functions as a whole. Why does "access journalism" seem to dominate in nation's capital and what impact does this have on the quality of the reporting being passed along to the public as news?

Guests:

John Hoge — Author & Audio Engineer | Takeaways from James Comey's Congressional Testimony

Dustin Stockton — Political Analyst and Former Breitbart Reporter | Martha McSally Appointed to John McCain's Senate Seat

Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | The State of #RussiaGate & Expectations for Congress in 2019

Betsy Rothstein — Reporter at The Daily Caller | [In-Studio] | Washington DC's Top Political Gossip for 2018

Recently, the House Judiciary Committee conducted an interview with former FBI Director James Comey. Author John Hoge joins Garland and Lee to provide his main takeaway from the released transcript of this interview which relates to foreign meddling in US elections.

Democrat Kyrsten Sinema defeated Republican Martha McSally in the Arizona Senate election this past November. Despite this defeat, McSally will still become a member of the US Senate as she has been appointed to fill the seat formerly held by John McCain. Political analyst Dustin Stockton joins the hosts to give his thoughts on McSally's appointment and the current makeup of the US Senate.

Despite all of its problems, #RussiaGate continues to chug along as the calendar prepares roll into 2019. Political Cartoonist Ted Rall joins the program for a conversation about how long #RussiaGate will last and to discuss what we can expect from Congress in its new term.

For the final segment, Daily Caller reporter Betsy Rothstein joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss some of the main gossip stories from Washington DC in 2018. Stephen Miller, Glenn Beck, and Sarah Sanders all get "shout outs" during a drama-filled end to the show.

