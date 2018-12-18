The World of Covert Propaganda and Marginalizing Public Dissent

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the nature of establishment propaganda and the ecosystem in which it thrives. How do powerful entities work to counter dissenting views, manipulate the public, and ultimately get their needs met?

Guests:

Piers Robinson — Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at The University of Sheffield | The Integrity Initiative and Manufacturing Public Perceptions

Mohamed Elmaazi — Writer and Journalist | The Integrity Initiative & The World of Covert Propaganda

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Patreon is Removing Accounts, What's the Problem?

Talib Karim — Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | The Obamacare Ruling in Texas & Potential Effects of a Government Shutdown

Recently released documents have revealed the nature of the Institute for Statecraft's 'Integrity Initiative' and its efforts to manufacture and manipulate views held by the public. University of Sheffield professor Piers Robinson joins the show to discuss what has been learned about the 'Integrity Initiative' and how this story fits into the larger narrative of propaganda being spread in support of powerful interests.

Following up on the segment with Piers Robinson, Garland and Lee continue the talk about the 'Integrity Initiative' with writer and journalist Mohamed Elmaazi. He has been investigating the organization and recently co-authored an article entitled, 'Inside the Temple of Covert Propaganda: The Integrity Initiative and the UK's Scandalous Information War' which he discusses with the hosts on today's show.

Many content creators have used Patreon.com as a means to generate revenue directly from the people who support their work. Recently, Patreon has been kicking some individuals off of their platform which has led to a backlash against the company. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo returns to the program to discuss both the situation with Patreon and how content creators may look to fund their work in the future.

A recent ruling by a judge in Texas has brought the legal status of Obamacare into question. Additionally, the federal government may shutdown later this week if a deal is not reached between President Trump and Congress. Attorney Talib Karim joins Garland and Lee in-studio to talk about the future of healthcare in America and the likelihood that a government shutdown will occur.

