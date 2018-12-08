President Trump AKA 'Mr. Tariff' and the US Economy

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss President Trump's pro-tariff views and how they are impacting the economy. Is Trump's tariff strategy a smart economic policy or a short sighted move with negative ramifications to come? Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo joins the hosts to give his take on this key issue.

Guests:

Maram Susli — Geopolitical Analyst | Censorship Watch: 20-Year Professor Suspended for Controversial Facebook Post about Israel/Palestine

Niko House - Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | The 2019 Congressional Agenda & 2020 Presidential Politics

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | 'Mr. Tariff' and the US Economy

Suzie Dawson — Reporter, Blogger & Activist | The Latest of Julian Assange & #Unity4J Movement

The University of Sydney has suspended Professor Tim Anderson, a senior lecturer who has been at the University for 20 years, over a controversial Facebook post about the Israel/Palestine conflict. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli who lives in Australia and personally knows Dr. Tim Anderson, joins the program to discuss this story and the rising danger of censorship, especially coming from Silicon Valley big tech firms.

As we come to the close of 2018, the Congressional agenda for the new year is beginning to take form. Political activist & broadcast journalist Niko House returns to the show to talk about what he would like to see from House Democrats legislatively in 2019 and the field beginning to take shape for the 2020 Presidential election.

Julian Assange's status at the UK Ecuadorian Embassy remains very much in question as the Ecuadorian President has increased pressure on the Wikileaks founder to leave his current location. Reporter, blogger & activist Suzie Dawson joins the hosts to talk about Assange's future and the #Unity4J Movement which has been fighting to support Assange and Wikileaks in their efforts.

