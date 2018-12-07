Silicon Valley's Obsession with Power and Control

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon is joined by producer's Eric Ladny and Kameran Evans to discuss Silicon Valley tech firms and their impact on modern society. Have these firms prioritized growth over all other concerns, and could this lead to a negative whiplash effect from the public in the coming years?

Guests:

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Using the Sauna: What are the Health Benefits?

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Social Inequality Driving French Protests & Current US Foreign Policy Goals

Elizabeth Vos — Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Disobedient Media | Reputation of 'The Guardian' in Tatters Following its 'Fake News' on Julian Assange

There are health benefits related to altering one's body temperature which includes the regular use of a sauna. Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Bosworth joins the show to discuss how using a sauna can have positive health impacts and the proper duration to engage in this activity.

Recent protests in France have brought attention to social inequality inside the country and the public's disappointment with French President Emmanuel Macron. Writer and geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman joins Fault Lines to discuss the evolving situation in France and some of the foreign policy goals of the US government as we move into 2019.

The Guardian's reputation has taken a major hit following its discredited report about Julian Assange and Paul Manafort. Elizabeth Vos, Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Disobedient Media, returns to the program to break down this story and to talk about The Guardian's shoddy reporter, Luke Harding.

