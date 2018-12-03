President & CIA Director - The Legacy of George H. W. Bush

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the passing of George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, who was 94 years old. What were Bush Sr.'s major accomplishments in government, and what is his lasting impact on our current political system?

Guests:

Jeff Morley — Author of "The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton" | Topic 1: George H.W. Bush: Statesman and Spy | Topic 2: Has the CIA Turned on Mohammad bin Salman?

Julie Kelly — Writer and Former Political Consultant | James Comey — A Man with Plenty to Hide…

John Kiriakou — Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" | The Legacy of George H. W. Bush — President & CIA Director

Author Jeff Morley has researched and written extensively about the history of the CIA. Jeff joins the hosts on today's show to discuss both George H. W. Bush's legacy at the CIA and the CIA's current tense and evolving relationship with Mohammad bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

As the Mueller investigation appears to be coming to a close, a number of unanswered questions remain regarding high-level government officials from the Obama administration, including former FBI Director James Comey. Writer and former Political Consultant Julie Kelly returns to the program to analyze the current status of the Mueller investigation and the various statements Comey has made related to the Mueller probe.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by former CIA Officer & Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik, John Kiriakou, for a conversation about George H. W. Bush's time serving as Director of the CIA. Why was Bush so well liked inside the agency, and how did the CIA evolve during his time in this role?

