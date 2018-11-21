Tech Takes a Hit as FAANG Stocks Trend Downward

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the bear market which continues to eat the value of Silicon Valley's major technology stocks. Are these negative moves indicative of systemic issues in the tech industry or is a massive stock price rebound on the horizon for these companies?

Guests:

Mark Frost — Economist and Professor | FAANG Stocks Fall & Tension at the APEC Summit

Lita Rosario — Entertainment and Intellectual Property Lawyer | What Does the New Congress Look Like?

Elbert Guillory — Former State Senator from Louisiana | Dine and Dash Controversy at Chipotle

Igor Lopatonok — Director and Author of Ukraine on Fire | The Hidden History of Ukraine and the Euromaidan

The demographic makeup of the incoming Congress will be the most diverse in history which includes an all-time high in the total number of female legislators. Lita Rosario, an Entertainment and Intellectual Property Lawyer, returns to the show to talk about the representation in Congress and how new voices may look to make an early impact in Washington DC.

A manager at a Chipotle in Minnesota was recently fired after refusing to serve a group of young black adults without pre-paying over concerns of "dining and dashing." After a company review, Chipotle reversed course and has offered the manager the opportunity to return her job. Former State Senator from Louisiana, Elbert Guillory, joins the hosts to discuss this controversy and what it says about the current state of race relations in 2018 America.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by Igor Lopatonok, Director and Author of the film Ukraine on Fire, to discuss the history of Ukraine and the Euromaidan. What do past events in Ukraine tell us about the current political moment, and what is the reality of extremists in the United States traveling to meet and learn from extremist groups in Ukraine?

