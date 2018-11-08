Midterm Election Analysis: Gauging Expectations for a Divided Congress...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's midterm elections and some of its surprise results. The Democrats reclaimed the House, but Republicans held control of the Senate as President Trump prepares for a heated second half to his first term as President.

Guests:

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Gillum Comes Up Short in Florida; How Are Progressives Analyzing the Midterm Election Results?

Dustin Stockton — Political Analyst and Former Breitbart Reporter | How Should Republicans Feel About how they did in the Midterms?

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | What Can Democrats Learn from the Midterm Elections?

Erik Altieri - Executive Director of NORML | Did Marijuana WIN at the Ballot Box?

Progressive candidates were able to achieve victories in a number of races, however Democrat Andrew Gillum was unable to win the Governorship in the state of Florida. Political commentator Niko House joins the show to give his thoughts on Gillum's loss and how he is viewing last nights results through the lens of a progressive activist.

As expected, Republicans maintained control of the US Senate which will be critical to approving President Trump's judicial nominees moving forward. Conservative political strategist Dustin Stockton returns to the program to talk about the importance of Republicans holding the Senate and how the party should feel as a whole about their results from last night.

Following the midterms, media attention will quickly begin to look forward to the 2020 Election. What can Democrats learn by looking at the map of results from yesterday, and how can this help them prepare to succeed in 2020? Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist Ted Rall returns to the program to give his thoughts on these topics and what he saw as the key takeaways from the midterms.

Yesterday, Missouri and Utah both voted to legalize medical marijuana while Michigan voters approved recreational usage at the ballot box. Erik Altieri, the Executive Director of NORML, joins the show to talk about these results and how marijuana legalization will continue to evolve in the coming months and years.

