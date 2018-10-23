Will the Issue of Health Care Deliver the "Blue Wave" to Democrats?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss why Democrats believe the issue of health care may be their key to victory in the midterm elections. With Election Day just two weeks away, will a Single-Payer platform be the difference for Democrats looking to make major gains in Congress?

Guests:

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai — Candidate for Senate In Massachusetts | Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren and the Massachusetts Senate Race

Danny Sjursen — U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Quagmire: What the Attack on General Miller in Afghanistan Tells Us

Julie Kelly — Writer and Former Political Consultant | Why Do Women Often Get Discussed as a Monolithic Voting Bloc?

Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Will the Issue of Health Care Deliver the #BlueWave to Democrats?

Elizabeth Warren's "Native American" DNA Test appears to have backfired spectacularly as she has been mocked by individuals on all sides of the political spectrum for this move. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is running against Warren as an Independent in the Massachusetts Senate race, and he will join today's show to provide his commentary on Warren's character and the importance of the Massachusetts Senate election.

The top US commander in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller, recently survived an "insider attack" which resulted in the deaths of three Afghan security leaders. US Army Officer Danny Sjursen returns to the program to discuss this recent attack and what the United States is currently attempting to accomplish in Afghanistan.

Oftentimes, political pundits talk about women voters as if they are a monolithic voting bloc who view issues through a "one size fits all" lens. Writer and former political consultant Julie Kelly joins Fault Lines to discuss some of the main issues that will determine how women cast their ballots in the upcoming midterm elections.

