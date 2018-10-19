Will the Khashoggi Affair Impact the Midterm Elections?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon continue to discuss the killing of Jamal Khashoggi which has consumed the attention of many in the mainstream media and DC political class. Despite the serious nature of this story, do the American people care, and will these events have a major impact on the midterm elections?

Guests:

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Canada, Cannabis, & Garland Nixon's Hippocampus

Joel Segal — Former Congressional Staffer | Is the Blue Wave Receding Ahead of the Midterms?

Gareth Porter - Investigative Historian and Journalist | The Shaky Case That Russia Manipulated Social Media to Tip the 2016 Election…

Kevin Shipp - Former CIA Officer and an Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Expert | The 'Deep State' vs the 'Shadow Government'

'Fault Lines' host Garland Nixon is currently in Toronto, Canada to cover the country's implementation of marijuana legalization. Frequent guest Dr. Bosworth joins the show to talk about the effects of marijuana on the brain and what users should understand about both short and long-term usage.

The story of Russian interference in the 2016 election continues to linger as outlets such as the 'New York Times' promote the scope and effectiveness of various election-related operations as being massive. Investigative Historian and Journalist Gareth Porter returns to the show to talk about the reporting done by the NY Times on social media election interference and the glaring issues with their journalistic work.

Over the past few years, it has become more common for people to talk about politics using terms such as "Deep State" and "Shadow Government." Former CIA Officer Kevin Shipp joins the show for the first time to discuss these topics and how certain secret elements inside the federal government are able to function with minimal oversight and accountability.

