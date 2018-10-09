Kavanaugh CONFIRMED: Political War Shifts to Midterm Elections...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the confirmation of new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and its political impact moving forward. Will frustrated Democrats ride the recent Kavanaugh saga to a blue wave in the November midterms, or will Republicans over-perform current expectations?

Guests:

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst | Who is Upping Their 'First-Strike' Capabilities and Rhetoric?

Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink | 'Code Pink' Co-Founder Discusses Her Next Direct Action: The Women's March on the Pentagon

Benny Johnson [In-Studio] — Reporter for the Daily Caller | What Happened at the Kavanaugh Protests & Who Has the Momentum Heading Into the Midterm Elections?

US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchinson recently made headlines after her comments about the possibility of launching a preemptive strike against Russian missile targets. International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda returns to the show to discuss Hutchinson's remarks and the current relationship between Washington DC and Moscow.

Later this month, the Women's March on the Pentagon will occur in an effort to increase awareness about the scale and scope of US intervention around the globe. Code Pink Co-Founder Medea Benjamin joins Garland and Lee to talk about this upcoming event as well as to discuss the alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

For the final two segments of the show, the hosts are joined in-studio by Daily Caller reporter Benny Johnson to discuss the protests in Washington DC over Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation and how the Kavanaugh fight will impact the midterm elections. With both the Republican and Democratic bases fired up over the Supreme Court battle, who has the edge heading into the pivotal November elections?

