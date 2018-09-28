Washington DC Braces for Explosive Kavanaugh Hearing...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon preview today's hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh which is sure to bring fireworks. Both Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as Kavanaugh's confirmation remains in the balance.

Guests:

Jim Hoft — Founder of the Gateway Pundit | Testifying Today Before Congress on Censorship and the State of Intellectual Freedom in America

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Why YOU Should Exercise — It's Not Weight Loss!!!

Ford Fischer — Filmmaker, Journalist, and Co-Founder of 'News 2 Share' | A LIVE Report From Outside the Supreme Court

Talib Karim — Attorney and Executive Director of 'STEM4US' | Similar Cases to Kavanaugh: What is Consent? Where Does it Start and End???

Lita Rosario — Entertainment and Intellectual Property Lawyer | How Would Your Prep Your Client if You Represented Kavanaugh or his Accusers?

Social Media sites such as Facebook are able to impact the amount of traffic they send to outside websites through their internal algorithms. Garland and Lee are joined by Jim Hoft, founder of the 'Gateway Pundit,' has had his site directly targeted by Facebook, and he will testify today before the House Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice about censorship and the state of intellectual freedom in America.

Many individuals exercise with the singular goal of losing weight. Fault Lines fan favorite, Dr. Bosworth, returns to the show to explain why making weight loss the primary driver for an exercise regimen is a losing strategy. What are the main reasons you should be exercising regularly, and what are some lifestyle changes people can make to improve their weight and overall health?

Today's hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is sure to bring out a large number of protesters as over 100 individuals were arrested protesting Kavanaugh's nomination earlier this week. Filmmaker and journalist Ford Fischer talks calls into the show from outside the Supreme Court to preview his coverage of today's protests and what these protesters have raised as their main objections to Kavanaugh's nomination.

