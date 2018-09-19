Russia and Turkey Agree to Create a Demilitarized Zone in Syria

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the deal between Russia and Turkey to create a demilitarized zone around the rebel-held region of Idlib inside of Syria. Geopolitical Analyst Maram Susli joins the hosts to give her thoughts on this deal and what is next on the horizon for Syria.

Guests:

Jamie Lovegrove — Political Reporter for the Post and Courier | The Devastating Fallout from Hurricane Florence

Maram Susli — Geopolitical Analyst | Russia & Turkey Make a Deal in Syria

Miko Peled — Human Rights Activist and Author | Zionism, Charges of Anti-Semitism, and the Politics of Israel

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | The Stakes Continue to Rise Surrounding Bill Browder & #BrowderGate…

Hurricane Florence has left over 30 people dead and left a massive amount of damage in its wake. Jamie Lovegrove, Political Reporter for the Post and Courier, returns to the show to detail the recovery efforts and to predict when life may return to normal for the severely storm ravaged regions.

Jeremy Corbyn has been charged with being an anti-semite for his views on Palestine and Israel. Human Rights Activist and Author Miko Peled joins the show to explain why he views these charges as grossly unfair and to discuss the political ideology of Zionism.

For the final segment, Geopolitical Analyst Tom Luongo returns to Fault Lines to breakdown his recent articles about shadowy hedge fund manager Bill Browder. Who is supporting Browder's most recent actions, and is the public beginning to smarten up to Browder's deceptive storytelling?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com