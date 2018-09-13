President Trump Signs Executive Order on Election Interference...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the new Executive Order signed by President Trump meant to combat foreign interference in US elections. Who were the main proponents of this move within the executive branch, and what are its potential ramifications?

Kani Xulam — Commentator on the History and Politics of Kurdistan | The Latest on Syria and the Kurdish People

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Technology and Medicine: The New iWatch Debut

Peter Ford - Former Ambassador from the UK to Syria | Is a New "Chemical Attack" on the Horizon in Syria?

Niko House - Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | President Trump's Government Pay Freeze

As technology improves, medical professionals are utilizing new tools to improve health outcomes for their patients. Dr. Boz returns to Fault Lines to talk about some of the new trends in medical technology and the benefits of being able to receive immediate health feedback from products such as the iWatch.

The current situation in Syria remains tense as there are reports that another "alleged chemical attack" may be set to occur in the near future. Peter Ford, Former Ambassador from the UK to Syria, joins the show to give his take on both these recent reports and past allegations of chemical attacks inside of Syria.

For the final segment, Lee and Garland are joined by Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist Niko House for a fiery conversation about President Trump's federal government pay freeze. What are the economics behind this decision, and will President Trump reverse course on this move in the near future?

