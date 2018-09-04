John McCain's Funeral - A Time for Remembrance or a Time to Attack?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss how the memorial services for John McCain were largely used to attack President Trump. Did the DC political class miss the mark yet again by allowing another event to be overtaken by politics and a lack of situational awareness?

Guests:

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst | The Killing of Pro-Russian Separatist Zakharchenko in Ukraine

Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | Bill Browder Strikes Again: Gets Critical Film Pulled Off 'Vimeo'

Roger Simon — Co-Founder of PJ Media | Trump Bashing at McCain/Franklin Funerals Truly Juvenile

Gareth Porter — Investigative Historian and Journalist | The Deceptive Tale of Russia Hacking US Voter Sites

This past week, 42-year-old pro-Russian separatist Alexander Zakharchenko was killed by a bomb while at a cafe in Donetsk, Ukraine. International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins Garland and Lee from Moscow to discuss Zakharchenko's assassination and the possible ramifications for Russia-Ukraine relations moving forward.

Andrei Nekrasov's film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' has been censored on many platforms including most recently being pulled off the video sharing website, Vimeo. Nekrasov joins Garland and Lee to discuss why the film was pulled off Vimeo, and how Bill Browder is unrelenting in his efforts to protect his own fragile narrative.

For the final segment, investigative journalist and historian Gareth Porter returns to Fault Lines to break down his recent article about the narrative of Russian cyber attacks on US voting systems. Is the DHS being forward with facts or have they distorted evidence in an effort to cloud reality?

