GUILTY: Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort Face the Music...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the fallout from Michael Cohen's plea deal and Paul Manafort's guilty verdicts. Will these new events have a lasting negative impact on President Trump, or will these stories leave him largely unscathed?

Scheduled Guests:

Colin Kalmbacher — Editor at Law & Crime News | Analyzing the Guilty Verdicts for Paul Manafort

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Is #TheResistance Over-Playing its Hand?

Dr. Bill Honigman — Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Why is 'Medicare For All' Under Attack?

Ali Alexander — Conservative Strategist and Philosopher | Eccentric CEO's: Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey

Yesterday's news about Cohen and Manafort caused many of the self-proclaimed members of #TheResistance to celebrate what they believe is President Trump one step closer to being removed from office. Political commentator Niko House joins the show to discuss whether these events are worth worth rejoicing or if this is yet another overreaction to news events.

While support for a 'Medicare For All' policy gains traction in some political corners, the concept has faced a great deal of push-back including recently from CNN anchor Jake Tapper. Progressive Healthcare Activist Dr. Bill Honigman joins Garland and Lee to give his thoughts on the proposal and what details are critical to factor consider when discussing healthcare.

For the final segment, political strategist Ali Alexander returns to Fault Lines to discuss how high-profile CEO's Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk are running their respective companies. Is Dorsey currently making the right moves during a tense time at Twitter, and is Tesla in danger of a total collapse with the volatile Musk leading the company?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com