Turkey in Crisis - A Strained Relationship With NATO & the West

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the current crisis in Turkey and its impact on US-Turkish relations. Disobedient Media founder William Craddick joins the hosts to give his thoughts on the situation and whether or not Turkey's time in NATO is coming to a close.

Scheduled Guests:

Andrei Nekrasov - Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | The Director of 'The Magnitsky Act Behind the Scenes' Discusses Film's New Release on Vimeo.com

Elbert Guillory - Former State Senator from Louisiana | Inner City Gun Violence: Searching for Solutions

Derek Hunter — Contributing Editor at the Daily Caller & Columnist at Townhall | Omarosa Goes Rogue and Charlottesville Round 2…

William Craddick — Founder of Disobedient Media | Crisis in Turkey — A Strained Relationship with The West and NATO

The film that exposed the actions of hedge fund manager Bill Browder, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes,' is now available to the American public on the video website Vimeo.com. The film's director, Andrei Nekrasov, joins Garland and Lee to discuss his efforts to get the film shown to the masses in order to get out the truth about Browder.

Gun violence has plagued the city of Chicago for years, and the past few weeks have highlighted the severity of this problem. Former Louisiana State Senator Elbert Guillory returns to the show to give his thoughts on inner city culture and potential remedies for the problematic gun culture in many communities.

True to form, infamous reality show star Omarosa is at it yet again releasing secretly recorded audio from her time working in the Trump White House. Additionally, protests and rallies based around the 1-year anniversary of the controversial Charlottesville event occurred over this past weekend. Author and political commentator Derek Hunter joins the show to discuss these stories and their relevance to our current political moment.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com