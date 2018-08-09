New Election Results as Both Political Parties Look for an Identity

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon is joined in-studio by political commentator Jamarl Thomas, who is filling in as a guest host. They will discuss a variety of issues, including freedom of speech, censorship and yesterday's elections results, including the closely watched special election in Ohio.

Scheduled Guests:

Jamarl Thomas — Political Commentator [In-Studio] | Censorship, Social Media, and Election Expectations

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Social Media Censorship — Why is this Dangerous?

Joel Segal — National Director for the Justice Action Mobilization Network | The Civil War in the Democratic Party

Ali Alexander — Conservative Strategist and Philosopher | The Past, Present, and Future of Social Media and Free Speech

Many independent voices and journalists online are regularly concerned about their content being censored by tech giants. Independent journalist and geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman joins the show to discuss the dangers of censorship and why we should all be concerned about this increasing threat to the free exchange of ideas.

Former Congressional staffer Joel Segal spent years working on Capitol Hill involved with crafting and passing legislation. On today's show, Joel will talk about the importance of unity within political parties and how the Democratic Party will continue to evolve in the coming years.

For the final segment, conservative strategist Ali Alexander returns to the program to give his thoughts on Silicon Valley's move against Infowars and the future of big social media companies. How will these firms handle free speech issues moving forward, and should the average person be concerned about the power held inside of Silicon Valley?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com