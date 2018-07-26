The Current State of Journalism in the Wake of the Helsinki Summit

On this episode of "Fault Lines," hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the over-the-top reaction from many in the media to the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki, Finland. What does this response say about the current state of the mainstream media and its ability to engage in objective fact-based journalism?

Scheduled Guests:

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | When will the Democrats Stop Loving the Deep State?

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | DC Goes Mental Over Helsinki and a Possible Putin Visit to the White House

Sam Husseini [In-Studio] — DC-Based Independent Journalist | Meet the Reporter Thrown Out of the Trump/Putin Summit

Many Democrats who have traditionally been skeptical about the intelligence agencies have changed their tune since the election of President Trump. Political activist & broadcast journalist Niko House returns to Fault Lines to provide commentary on this trend and to analyze how some Democrats have reached this new train of thought.

Following the Helsinki summit, President Trump has indicated that he may invite Vladimir Putin to the White House in the coming months. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo joins Garland and Lee to discuss the mainstream media's frenzied reaction to this possible visit and what Trump and Putin's personal relationship means for US/Russia relations.

Washington DC-based independent journalist Sam Husseini was forcibly ejected from the Trump-Putin press conference in Helsinki for trying to ask a question about nuclear weapons. Today, Sam joins Garland and Lee in-studio to detail his experience in Helsinki and to discuss the importance of keeping issues related to nuclear weapons and nuclear proliferation in the spotlight.

