Have We Hit Peak Russophobia Following the Trump/Putin Summit?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan break down the media hysteria that followed in the wake of last week's meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. The frenzied reactions have been ongoing, as anti-Russian rhetoric in the US continues to spike.

Scheduled Guests:

Suzie Dawson — Reporter, Blogger, Activist & President of the Internet Party of New Zealand | Rallying to Support Julian Assange in the Face of a 'Deep State' Threat

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst | The Trump/Putin Summit — How Does Russia See It?

George Galloway — British Politician, Broadcaster, and Writer | The Increasingly Hysterical Left and Right

Recent news reports indicate that Ecuador may be preparing to turn Julian Assange over to authorities in the United Kingdom. Suzie Dawson, President of the Internet Party of New Zealand, joins Fault Lines for the first time to discuss Assange's current situation and how activists are attempting to assist the WikiLeaks founder.

Media coverage in the US has been rabid following Trump and Putin's joint press conference last week. Moscow-based security analyst Mark Sleboda returns to the show to discuss how the Helsinki summit has been reported on and interpreted inside of Russia.

During the Helsinki press conference, Vladimir Putin mentioned shadowy hedge fund manager Bill Browder by name. Browder's actions have been investigated and discussed at length on Fault Lines in the past, and Garland and Lee will continue their analysis of Bill Browder on today's program.

For the final segment, British politician, broadcaster, and writer George Galloway joins the show to discuss recent news in the United Kingdom and his meeting with Fault Lines host Lee Stranahan in the UK last week. Is Theresa May's government in serious trouble of falling, and what are the latest details in the mysterious novichok cases?

