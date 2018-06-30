Register
12:12 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    Rod Rosenstein Squares Off With Congress on Capitol Hill

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's contentious hearing between Rod Rosenstein and members of the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Jim Jordan's aggressive questioning of Rosenstein in particular stood out, and Garland and Lee will react to several audio clips from their exchange on today's show.

    Guests:

    Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian | Previewing the Long, Hot Summer of Immigration Battles

    Eugene Puryear — Co-Host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik | Reporting Live from Mexico on a Likely Populist Election Victory

    Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Twitter and Social Media Activism vs. Bringing Real Change

    Elizabeth Vos — Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Disobedient Media | Does the DNC's Lawsuit Against Russia Undermine its Own Defense?

    Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Drawing the Line in Today's Crazed Political Environment

    Debates over immigration policy have been heating up in recent weeks, and the issue will likely remain one of the most fiery political topics throughout the summer. Urban libertarian Holly Hood joins Garland and Lee in-studio to give her thoughts on the immigration debate and how the American people are interpreting the rhetoric coming from the power players in Washington DC.

    Mexico's is set to elect a new President as general elections are scheduled to take place this coming Sunday on July 1st. Sputnik radio host Eugene Puryear joins Fault Lines live from Mexico City to discuss whether there is there a new populist victory on the horizon in Mexico.

    For the final segment of the show, Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com returns to talk about the current political climate and how people should be conducting themselves. Has the rhetoric gotten entirely out of control to the point that the country is approaching a point of no return?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Gun Policy, Social media, immigration, FBI, DNC, Congress, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse