Rod Rosenstein Squares Off With Congress on Capitol Hill

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's contentious hearing between Rod Rosenstein and members of the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Jim Jordan's aggressive questioning of Rosenstein in particular stood out, and Garland and Lee will react to several audio clips from their exchange on today's show.

Guests:

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian | Previewing the Long, Hot Summer of Immigration Battles

Eugene Puryear — Co-Host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik | Reporting Live from Mexico on a Likely Populist Election Victory

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Twitter and Social Media Activism vs. Bringing Real Change

Elizabeth Vos — Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Disobedient Media | Does the DNC's Lawsuit Against Russia Undermine its Own Defense?

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Drawing the Line in Today's Crazed Political Environment

Debates over immigration policy have been heating up in recent weeks, and the issue will likely remain one of the most fiery political topics throughout the summer. Urban libertarian Holly Hood joins Garland and Lee in-studio to give her thoughts on the immigration debate and how the American people are interpreting the rhetoric coming from the power players in Washington DC.

Mexico's is set to elect a new President as general elections are scheduled to take place this coming Sunday on July 1st. Sputnik radio host Eugene Puryear joins Fault Lines live from Mexico City to discuss whether there is there a new populist victory on the horizon in Mexico.

For the final segment of the show, Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com returns to talk about the current political climate and how people should be conducting themselves. Has the rhetoric gotten entirely out of control to the point that the country is approaching a point of no return?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com