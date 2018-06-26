Politics "Trumps" Customer Service as Sarah Sanders is Booted from Restaurant

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders being booted from a restaurant in Virginia. How did the owner justify this move, and was this move another sign of our poisoned political environment?

Scheduled Guests:

Kani Xulam — Commentator on the History and Politics of Kurdistan | What lies ahead for Turkey following Erdogan's election win?

Lee Junior — Owner of 'The University of Unstuck' | Make These 3 Changes to Improve Your Week!!!

Gareth Porter — Investigative Historian and Journalist | The Elites Fighting the Trump-Kim Peace Process

Emma Fiala — Contributor and Social Media Manager for Mint Press News | New Outrage Over Recent Police Shootings

Chris 'Henri' Henrikson — Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran & Co-Host of the Fortress on a Hill Podcast | Government Whistleblowers and the case of Reality Winner

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has won re-election after a very heated contest. Kani Xulam, Director of the American Kurdish Information Network, returns to Fault Lines to provide commentary on this election result and the future of Turkish politics.

Setting and achieving goals is vital to having success in your day to day life. Lee Junior, the owner of 'The University of Unstuck,' joins Garland and Lee in-studio to give tips for improving your life and getting your week off to the right start.

For the final segment of the show, Chris Henrikson, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, joins the program to discuss the recent guilty plea by NSA leaker Reality Winner. What are the major details of this case, and how does this situation compare to the actions of other recent government whistleblowers and the consequences they have faced?

