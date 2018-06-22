Peak Political Posturing in Washington DC Over Immigration

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the current immigration debate including recent incendiary remarks from members of Congress and the media. Is there any hope for Congress to pass a compromise bill, or is there little more than additional political gamesmanship on the horizon?

Scheduled Guests:

Jim Hoft [In-Studio] — Founder of the Gateway Pundit | Social Censorship has Gotten Beyond Out of Control

Susan Pai — Immigration Attorney | The Immigration Debate and the Cowards in Congress

Randi Nord — Co-Founder of GeoPolitics Alert | Is There a Genocide Occurring in Yemen?

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Why did the US Pull Out from the UN Human Rights Council?

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Dr. Boz talks about her recent 72-Hour Fast!!!

Since the 2016 election, the rise in social media censorship has been a major trend which impacts how the public consumes news and what websites are able to thrive. Jim Hoft, founder of TheGatewayPundit.com, joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss how social media censorship has impacted his site and how things may continue to worsen leading up to the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Recent news reports have been warning that millions of Yemeni people could die from war and starvation in the coming months. Randi Nord, co-founder of GeoPoliticsAlert.com, covers Yemen extensively and will detail the latest developments in the war-torn country on today's show.

The US pulled out of the UN Human Rights Council which may be lead to greater tension and military action in the Middle East. Mint Press News staff writer Whitney Webb returns to Fault Lines to break down this decision along with what Israel may have planned in the coming months.

For the final segment of the show, Dr. Bosworth joins Garland and Lee to detail her recent 72-hour fast. How did Dr. Boz make it 72 hours without eating, and are their health benefits from fasting about which you should be aware?

