12:43 GMT +307 June 2018
    Fault Lines

    The DNC Hacking Story - Exploring the Connections

    Fault Lines
    Lee Stranahan, Garland Nixon
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan dig into the details and players involved with the story of the notorious DNC hack. What was the Ukranian connection to the DNC, and what are the keys to this story that have been buried by the mainstream media?

    Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

    Dominic Carter — Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | Harvey Weinstein's Fate Awaits & Is Bob Menendez set for Re-Election?

    Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | High-Stakes Pipeline Politics

    Lawrence Davidson — Retired Professor of History at West Chester University | The US-Israel-Saudi Alliance

    Randy Credico — Political Satirist and Civil Rights Activist | Is a Meeting Between Julian Assange and Adam Schiff on the Horizon?!?!

    Roger Harris — Activist & Observer of the Recent Elections in Venezuela | The Future of Venezuela Following Maduro's Re-Election

    Yesterday in a Manhattan courtroom, Harvey Weinstein plead NOT guilty to charges of sexual assault. Reporter Dominic Carter was at the media circus, and he returns to Fault Lines to discuss the Weinstein case as well as Senator Bob Menendez's victory in yesterday's New Jersey Senate Primary Election.

    While Julian Assange remains holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, reports have emerged that he is open to meeting in-person with one of his fiercest critics, Congressman Adam Schiff of California. Randy Credico, a personal friend of Julian Assange, joins Garland and Lee to discuss whether there is any possibility of this meeting actually happening.

    For the final segment of the show, activist Roger Harris joins Fault Lines for the first time to talk about the recent elections in Venezuela and the future of the country following the re-election of Nicolás Maduro. Roger recently returned from Venezuela, and he will discuss what he observed during his time inside of the country.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    pipelines, Election 2018, DNC, Julian Assange, Venezuela
