16:44 GMT +331 May 2018
    Fault Lines

    Cancellation of 'Roseanne' Sparks Heated Reactions

    Fault Lines
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan give their thoughts on ABC's decision to pull the plug on Roseanne's hit television show following her recent controversial tweets. Was this the right move by ABC, and will this decision further the political polarization plaguing our public discourse?

    Scheduled Guests:

    Dustin Stockton [In-Studio] — Political Strategist and Former Breitbart Reporter | The Inside Story of Steve Bannon-Supported Election Activism

    George Galloway — British Politician, Broadcaster, and Writer | Free Speech, Philip Cross, and Suspicious Wikipedia Edits

    Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Making Sense of the Political Turmoil in Italy

    Wilmer Leon [In-Studio] | Dr. Wilmer Leon Announces his new show 'The Critical Hour' on Radio Sputnik

    A recent article published by Bloomberg scrutinized some of the actions of Steve Bannon and Breitbart News during the 2016 Presidential Campaign. Political strategist Dustin Stockton is at the center of the story and joins Garland and Lee in-studio to explain the reality of what occurred in 2016.

    The current political situation in Italy is tense as the country seeks to form a coalition government. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo has been closely following Italian politics and joins Fault Lines to give his take on the current events and what to expect moving forward.

    For the final segment of the show, Dr. Wilmer Leon joins Garland and Lee to introduce his new show 'The Critical Hour' which debuted yesterday on Radio Sputnik. Dr. Leon has an impressive history in both radio and academia and will highlight what you can expect to hear on his new program.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

