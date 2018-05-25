Trump Pulls the Plug on Kim and Possible North Korea Summit

Register
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss President Trump's decision to cancel his scheduled meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Does this kill any chance of a future meeting, or is this just the latest negotiating tactic being employed by the Trump administration?

    Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

    Matt Stiles — LA Times Special Correspondent in Seoul, South Korea | Trump Cancels North Korea Summit

    Darlene Brown [In-Studio] — CEO of Divine Empowerment | Being Positive With Family and Friends this Memorial Day Weekend

    Holly Hood [In-Studio] — Urban Libertarian | Why Facebook's Crackdown on Free Speech Should Make You Very Very Nervous

    Dustin Stockton [In-Studio] — Political Strategist and Former Breitbart Reporter | Can 2nd Amendment Advocates and Gun Grabbers Get Along?

    Tim Black — Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | Weekly News Wrap-Up

    It is Memorial Day weekend, and while seeing family and friends should be an enjoyable experience, too often it leads to feelings of worry and stress. Darlene Brown, CEO of Divine Empowerment, will talk about what to prioritize and how to enjoy your time with loved ones.

    With the debate over guns and the 2nd Amendment extremely heated, the effort to pass meaningful legislative reform remains an uphill battle. Gun rights supporter and political activist Dustin Stockton joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss his recent meetings with Parkland student survivors including David Hogg and members of Congress.

    For the final segment of the week, activist and talk host Tim Black returns to Fault Lines to discuss the current political climate and some of the questionable actions of the intelligence community. How should the public and independent media be working together to find solutions where the political establishment has failed?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    2ndAmendment, free speech, Kim Jong Un, James Clapper, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
