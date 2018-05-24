Mike Pompeo Continues Aggressive Rhetoric Towards Iran

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Mike Pompeo's recent speech about Iran given at the Heritage Foundation. Garland and Lee react to several audio clips from the new Secretary of State being extremely critical of the behavior of the Iranian government.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Patrick Svitek - Political Reporter for the Texas Tribune | Texas Democrats Running First "Openly Gay" Hispanic Female Candidate

Mark Krikorian — Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies | Topic: What did Vicente Fox Que say about Immigration at the National Press Club

Maram Susli — Geopolitical Analyst | The Syrian Army Recaptures Damascus

William Craddick — Founder of Disobedient Media | Topic: The Importance of Erdogan and Turkey

Yesterday, Lupe Valdez became both the first openly gay and first Latina candidate to win a major party nomination for governor in the state of Texas. Patrick Svitek, a political reporter for the Texas Tribune, breaks down this result and the chances for Valdez to win the general election in November.

Vicente Fox, the former President of Mexico, spoke yesterday at the National Press Club about immigration and the current state of relations between the US and Latin America. Mark Krikorian, Executive Director at the Center for Immigration Studies, attended Fox's speech and will react to his words on today's show.

For the final segment of the show, Disobedient Media founder William Craddick returns to Fault Lines to discuss the drive from Turkey to restore Ottoman era influence to the country. What are President Erdogan's plans for Turkey, and how should American policy makers be treating our NATO ally?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com