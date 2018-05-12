Most World Leaders Calling for Restraint in the Israel/Iran Conflict

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan evaluate the escalating tension between Israel and Iran. With the threat of a larger military conflict in the region looming, governments and leaders around the world are seeking ways to avoid an increase in violence.

Scheduled Guests:

Bob Schlehuber — Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' on Radio Sputnik | Topic: Reporting Live from Israel

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian | Topic: The Reality of Our Two-Party Political System

Elizabeth Vos — Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Disobedient Media | Topic: Former CIA Analyst Ray McGovern Manhandled at Gina Haspel Hearing

Julie Kelly — Writer and Former Political Consultant | Topic: Is the Midwest the Next South for the Democratic Party?

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Topic: Is the US Becoming a Rogue State?

The opening of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday will be both a historic and polarizing event. Bob Schlehuber, producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' on Radio Sputnik, joins Fault Lines live from Jerusalem to discuss what he has observed on the ground and will be covering in the coming days.

There has been a lot of talk in the media about a possible 'Blue Wave' coming in the 2018 Midterm Elections. Julie Kelly, a writer and former political consultant, has analyzed data in the Midwest which makes her believe that the Democrats may be facing major electoral issues in the region. On today's show, Garland and Lee talk with Julie about how the Midwest could be a driving force in who controls Congress come 2019.

For the final segment of the week, Fault Lines fan-favorite Michael Krieger returns to the program to give his thoughts on President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal. In light of this decision, Krieger asks the question of whether or not the United States is on the the road to becoming a 'Rouge State.'

